Home Headlines MTN appoints Emir of Kano, Sanusi non-Executive Director

MTN appoints Emir of Kano, Sanusi non-Executive Director

By
Obinna Ezugwu
-
107
0

Telecoms giant, MTN has appointed a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as a Non-Executive Director effective July 1, 2019.

The appointment is part of the Telecom company’s boardroom shake-up which will also see the coming on board of South Africa’s former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as a new group chairman.

The appointment comes as MTN prepares to list its Nigeria unit on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

MTN also announced a separate board of prominent people to advise on broader African issues, which will be headed by former South African president Thabo Mbeki and includes John Kufuor, a former president of Ghana.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.