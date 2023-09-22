Mourners teargased at MohBad's candlelight procession in Lagos

Police in Lagos reportedly teargased and dispersed mourners who gathered for a peaceful candlelight procession in honour of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.

Video clips showing mourners taking to their heels as what looked like gas filled the air have since begun to emerge, with many claiming that policemen at the scene released teargas to chase mourners away.

Popular comedian Oluwadolarz, who was also at the event shared a video of him distressed saying, “They chased us away with teargas. They chased us,” he lamented.

MohBad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27.

A candlelight tribute was held in his honour where fans and celebrities alike came out enmasse to celebrate the late singer.