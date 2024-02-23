Monday Okpebholo emerges Edo APC governorship candidate

Senator Monday Okpebholo has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, who replaced Hope Uzodimma is the chairman of the APC supplementary primary election, declared Okpebholo, the senator representing Edo Central, as the winner of the election on Friday in Benin.

Otu said that the candidate garnered 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants in the contest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Hope Uzodinma on Feb. 17 declared Rep Dennis Idahosa, a member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, as the winner of the primaries.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party upturned the victory and declared the election inconclusive.

The committee ordered that a supplementary primary be conducted on Thursday and replaced Uzodinma with Otu as chairman.

Idahosa, who led in the first ballot with 4,483, ended the re-run with 6,541 votes. (NAN)

