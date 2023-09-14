MohBad’s father fought mother-in-law over his land – Wife’s sister

The sister-in-law of the late Nigerian singer, MohBad, has disclosed that his father fought his mother-in-law over a land he bought before his death.

Speaking in a video that emerged on Thursday, she accused his family of quickly burying the late singer, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, without giving Nigerians the opportunity to pay last respect.

According to her, MohBad’s father fought her mother to seize the piece of land where the singer was eventually buried.

MohBad died on Tuesday and was buried the following day in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Following his death, gis distant relatives engaged in a rift over his estate, shifting blame over the cause of his death.

Videos have emerged of distant relatives of the deceased trying to seize the late singer’s properties from his wife, Omowunmi.

Among the first viral videos was of an elderly man, supposedly a family member, captured saying the singer’s wife should not be trusted.

“The unfortunate incident has happened, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” the aged man said.

“However, this should be a lesson for everyone present here. You have to stay focused and don’t trust the wife; may God comfort you all,” he added.

In another video on Thursday, Mohbad’s sister-in-law gave accounts of a dispute between Mohbad’s father and his mother-in-law regarding a property the late artiste had purchased.

She also warned Mohbad’s family to desist from victimising her sister, Omowunmi, a plea that has ignited fervent reactions.

MohBad’s sister-in-law accused the late singer’s family of attempting to lay claim to his assets, currently held by his wife, Omowunmi.

Speaking in both Yoruba and English languages, she said there was a dispute between the singer’s father and his mother-in-law over the land owned by the deceased.

She said, “He took the land from Mohbad before he died. He was buried on the land.

“MohBad’s father fought my mum over the land and took it from her. MohBad’s mother is an easygoing person. She’s not troublesome.

“My mother had to release the land for MohBad’s father. He took the land from MohBad before he died, and he was buried on the same piece of land.”

“Why couldn’t they bury MohBad at Lekki cemetery that befitted his status? Would his wife have the pride to take their child to see MohBad’s burial ground later in the future? Why didn’t they allow Nigerians to pay their last respect before they buried him?”The woman queried.

“You know they wouldn’t have the guts to ask for the estate from his wife if they didn’t lay him to rest. That was why they rushed his burial. We’re not after MohBad’s estate. What I’m concerned about is MohBad’s wife’s safety and Liam’s safety. They are my own priority. My younger sister didn’t know anything about MohBad’s death,” she added.