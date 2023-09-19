MohBad's death: Sanwo-Olu invites DSS to join probe

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the state police command in probing the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Lagos State Government has noted the developments that have followed the death of music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka MohBad),” the statement said.

“Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star. A 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation,” the statement read in part.

This development is coming hours after the Lagos State Police Command set up a 13-man special investigation team to probe the late singer’s death.

MohBad died on Monday, September 11, at the age of 27.