Mohbad: Sam Larry arrested

The police in Lagos State has arrested Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, a controversial Lagos socialite, over an ongoing investigation into the cause of death of the singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development to Punch on Thursday night.

Punch quoted Hundeyin to have confirmed that, “Yes, Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

The police had earlier invited Sam Larry and singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, for questioning over Mohbad’s demise.

The force had also confirmed that pathologists had concluded the autopsy conducted on Mohbad, while they await the result.

He said, “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results.” This development followed the exhumation of Mohbad by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and health officials.

The police earlier arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer before his demise on Tuesday, September 12.