Mohbad: Primeboy turns self in, detained by police

Singer, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, who was declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Command in connection with circumstances surrounding the death of his colleague, Mohbad, has turned himself in and consequently taken into custody.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command announced the development in a post via his X account on Thursday.

“Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions,” he wrote.

‘The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

https://x.com/BenHundeyin/status/1709891051421417737?s=20