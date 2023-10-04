The Lagos State Police Command has declareda song writer and Afro singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, alias Primeboy wanted over the death of his colleague, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The decision, according to the police, follows his failure to honour police invitation sent to him since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the 27-year-old former signee of Malian Records.

This comes after the arrest of Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, promoter of the record whom the late singer had accused of trying to kill him, as well as his associate, Sam Larry.

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his X handle, described Ibrahim to be “approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe.”

According to the PPRO, Ibrahim’s last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” Benjamin stated.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, is giving a sum of N1 million to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest,” he said.