Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry, others remanded in police custody

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State has remanded singer and producer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, in police custody.

The Police had requested that Fashola and the others be remanded for 30 days pending the completion of their investigation.

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, however, ruled on Wednesday that Fashola and the others be remanded for just 21 days.

Details subsequently…