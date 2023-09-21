MTV Base has banned all songs associated with Marlian Music, a record label owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

The ban comes amid escalating protest over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The 27-year-old former signee of Marlian Music died last Tuesday after reportedly receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos the following day.

The sudden burial raised suspicions among many due to the fact that the singer was not a Muslim.

Naira Marley and music promoter Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, were accused of complicity in the incident, but they have denied the allegation, describing the deceased as their friend and brother.

Several television and radio stations have banned airing of materials from the Marlian Music label.

Confirming the extension of the ban to MTV Base was its staff and TV host, Ehizojie Okoeguale, also known as DadaBoy Ehiz.

Okoeguale, who confirmed the development on Wednesday on his X handle, said: “Mtvbase dropped everything Marlian … kudos to dem.”

While expressing his sadness over the passing of Mohbad, he added: “Rest In Power IMOLE. All he wanted was make music.”

Protests have continued to grow since the passing of the singer. His fans in London stormed the streets of Peckham, on Wednesday night, to hold a candle procession for him.

Processions are also being planned in the US, Ghana and some other countries.