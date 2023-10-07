The Lagos State Police Command said Friday that late singer, Mohbad died from injuries he sustained during fight with his childhood friend, Primeboy in Ikorodu.

Lagos Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, who made the disclosure during a press conference, announced the names of those apprehended in connection with the singer’s demise.

Owohunwa said Primeboy, who is among the suspects, attended Mohbad’s show in Ikorodu on September 10, 2023, accompanied by the singer.

“At the end of the show, Mohbad and Ibrahim (Primeboy) were engaged in a violent fight during which Mohbad was injured. The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death, he is being treated as a suspect,” he said.

The commissioner also said there are several of evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry with cyberbullying, physical abuse, a threat to life, and assault against the late singer.

Mohbad died in September under questionable circumstances with videos of the singer being bullied and assaulted resurfacing after his demise.

His former label boss, Abdulazeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Balogun, have been fingered for being accomplices.

The commissioner disclosed, “While Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their non-being complicit in the incident that occurred between 10-12 September 2023, there are ample electronic and credible witness pieces of evidence linking them to cyberbullying, a threat to life, assault occasioning harm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace against the deceased in his lifetime”

Owohunwa also named an auxiliary nurse Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe as the prime suspect in Mohbad’s death.

The CP disclosed that Ogedengbe who was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence, administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s

According to him, Ogedengbe administered “multiple and highly potent” injections on Mohbad that led to him vomiting and developing goosebumps.

The commissioner said Ogedengbe was unqualified to perform the role of a home nurse and did so in a non-clinical environment way.