Missing university student Modupe Atanda found dead

The Management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has announced the death of Modupe Atanda, one of its students declared missing days ago.

The Registrar of the University, Mr Mufutau Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement issued in Oye-Ekiti on Thursday.

“It will be recalled that earlier today, the management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing as to unravel the whereabouts of the students,’’ he said.

“But current information reaching the security outfit of the university has disclosed that the said student is dead.

“While the university management condoles with the family of the deceased and the generality of the university community particularly our dear students, investigation is ongoing with the security agencies with a view to getting to the root of the sad development and arresting the perpetrators.

“We therefore, appeal to students and all other stakeholders to remain calm,” he said.

Ibrahim assured parents of the deceased that every person connected to the death of their daughter would be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Modupe Atanda, was a 200 level student in the Nursing Department of the university.

Body of the deceased was found in a shallow grave behind the Faculty of Pharmacy Building within the premises of the university.

Some students of the university who spoke with NAN but pleaded anonymity said the last time they saw her was on Monday when she was heading to her faculty to read. (NAN)