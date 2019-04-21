Minimum wage: Yoruba Ronu hail Buhari, urge governors to emulate him

The Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum has called on Nigerian governors to emulate President Muhammadu Buhari, who signed N30, 000 minimum wage into law last week. The call was made on Sunday by the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Mr Akin Malaolu.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 30,000 Naira minimum wage bill into law on Thursday, to replace N18,000 to improve living standard in the country.

According to Malaolu, the President’s action is an indication that he prioritises the nation’s wellbeing above self-gains. “The Buhari-led government highly recognizes synergy between workers well-being and national development, hence the need for state governors to key into the idea.

“We are appealing to the 36 state governors, other political leaders and elders to cause a stem in profligacy and other abuses that may be associated with handling of state funds.

“The most important asset of a nation is its human capital; if well managed, other res1ources will definitely blossom and the nation will soar on a trajectory of economic greatness.

“Each state government is expected to imbibe that notion as exemplified by President Buhari and bring development through conscious efforts to boost workers’ moral so that they will be more productive,” he said.

The scribe noted that high productivity was achievable even in Nigeria where most states largely depended on allocation from the Federal government. “The era of sole dependence on Federal allocation should be discarded; state governments should start looking inward with developmental innovations in order to be relevant to its people.

“State governors should be more sincere about state mineral resources and stop under-table explorations which only enrich a few and impoverish the rest.

“A situation whereby state minerals are illegally explored and explored and exported raw without adding value should end; companies should be established to add value and create more employment.

“Similarly, tourism can be better explored for the world to see the rich cultural heritage in every part of the nation. That will generate more revenue for state governments to pay workers, provide infrastructures and be alive to other responsibilities.”

Malaolu also reflected on jubilations that followed the Presidential assent to bill to bill, saying it was an indication that the people appreciated the government. “Assent to the bill after the presidential election has shown the deliberate efforts of this government at its conception were not mere political propaganda and ploy for vote buying.”