Meet PDP governorship candidates for 2023 election

On Wednesday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held its governorship primary election ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Here are those that emerged candidates in various states:

Umo Eno emerges PDP candidate in Akwa Ibom

Umo Eno, Wednesday, won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Akwa Ibom State.

He was the preferred candidate of Emmanuel Udom, the incumbent governor of the state.

Mr Eno, a former commissioner for lands and water resources in the state, scored 993 votes to clinch the party ticket for the 2023 governorship election.

His closest defeat rivals, Onofiok Luke, and Akan Okon, tied on three votes each in a primary that recorded two void votes from the 1,018 delegates accredited for the exercise.

With the victory, Mr Eno will fly the PDP flag as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state in March 2023

Ex-Atiku’s aide wins PDP guber ticket in Ogun

Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, came out successful as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun, beating other candidates.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Abayomi Daniel, declared Mr Sowunmi the winner of the election after the votes were counted.

The exercise held at the Iwe Irohin House in the OPIC axis of Abeokuta, the state capital where hundreds of delegates cast their votes.

Sowunmi polled 554 votes to defeat his fellow aspirants Jimi Lawal and Ladi Adebutu who scored 30 and 15 votes respectively.

Jigawa 2023: Sule Lamido’s son wins PDP governorship primary

Mr. Mustapha Lamido, the son of ex-governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, was, on Wednesday, elected the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lamido trounced his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior Minister for Works by 829 to zero votes.

Fintri wins Adamawa PDP governorship primary

Among the winners in Wednesday’s primaries was Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, who is seeking to extend his tenure in office by another term.

An elated Fintiri who won 663 of a total of 668 votes with five others declared void, appreciated delegates, party leaders, and elders for what he described as “a defining moment for our great party in Adamawa State”.

Makinde wins in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State swept to victory in the contest held at the Lekan Salami Stadium in the Adamasingba area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The incumbent polled a total of 1,040 votes from Oyo delegates to defeat his sole opponent, Mr Hazeem Gbolarunmi, who had only two votes, with six other votes recorded as void.

Having polled the highest number of votes, the Returning Officer, Ben Obi, who was represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia, announced Governor Makinde as the winner of the primary to a jubilant crowd at the stadium.

Titus Uba emerges Benue PDP governorship candidate

Titus Uba, the speaker of the Benue state house of assembly, emerged as the PDP candidate following his victory in the governorship primary held at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the state capital.

Uba polled 731 votes to defeat his closest rival and the incumbent deputy governor of Benue, Benson Abounu, who scored 81 votes.

Reacting to his victory, the speaker thanked the delegates and party leadership for trusting him with their mandate and called for unity among the party fateful to win the governorship election in 2023.

Peter Mbah wins in Enugu

Peter Mbah, a former Commissioner for Finance in Enugu State, was also declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary in the state.

Eleazar Ikonne emerges PDP governorship candidate in Abia

In Abia State, Professor Eleazar Ikonne was declared winner of the PDP governorship primary.

The coast is now clear for Professor Ikonne, a former Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, to contest the forthcoming governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

Sheriff Oborevwori wins Delta primary

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, was returned as the winner of the PDP governorship primary in the state.

With 824 accredited ad-hoc delegates and 821 valid votes, Sheriff emerged as the party’s flag bearer, polling 590 votes to beat 13 other aspirants in the contest.

Coming as runner-up was David Edevbie with 113 votes while Senator James Manager came third with 83 votes.

Siminialayi Fubara wins Rivers PDP primary

Siminialayi Fubara, the immediate past account-general of Rivers State, emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP after polling the highest number of votes in the primary.

Fubara, who hails from the ancient town of Opobo, was elected at a primary held at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He scored 721 votes to emerge the winner ahead of 15 other aspirants with the immediate past Commissioner for Finance in Rivers, Isaac Kamalu, scoring 86 votes as the runner-up.

Muhammad Barde wins Gombe primary

In Gombe State, Muhammad Barde emerged as the PDP candidate for governorship.

A total of 328 accredited delegates drawn from 11 local government areas and 114 wards of the state cast their votes with all six aspirants in attendance throughout the procedure.

At the end of the exercise, Barde clinch the party’s governorship ticket with 160 votes, and Jamilu Gwamna who came second scored 119 votes.

David Ombugadu wins Nasarawa PDP primary

In Nasarawa, David Ombugadu emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the second time, having polled the highest votes in the primary.

Ombugadu, a former member of the House of Representatives, polled 247 votes to beat Major General Nuhu Angbazo who scored 202 votes.

A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, had announced his withdrawal from the race before the election took place.

Sheriff Abdullahi wins Yobe PDP guber primary

Sheriff Abdullahi, a former senatorial candidate, clinched the PDP governorship ticket in Yobe State.

Announcing the result after sorting out the ballots, the returning officer and chairman of the primary election in the state, Aminu Taura-Abdullahi, said Abdullahi scored 295 votes.

On the other hand, the other two aspirants, Abbagana Tata and Ali Tikau, scored 109 and 129 votes respectively. Taura-Abdullahi explained there were 539 accredited votes with six invalid votes.

Kefas Agbu wins PDP Taraba primary

Former PDP chairman in Taraba, Kefas Agbu, emerged the party’s candidate for Taraba State governorship election.

At the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the state capital, Kefas scored 443 votes of the 522 accredited voters to win the party’s primary. He defeated four other aspirants in the contest.

Among them was the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Joseph Kunini, who scored 31 votes, as well as Jerome Nyame, Joel Ikenya, and Hilkiah Buba-Joda, who polled 24, 11, and six votes respectively.

Abdullah Yahman wins Kwara PDP primary

In Kwara, Abdullah Yahman emerged as the winner of the PDP primary. He polled 518 to beat Aliyu Ahman-Pategi who polled 31 votes, as well as Professor Yissa Gana who scored 14 votes.

Former Bauchi SSG, Kashim emerges PDP guber candidate

In Bauchi Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, the immediate past Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), on Wednesday, emerged the winner of the state PDP gubernatorial primary election.

Announcing the winner of the primary election, held at the Zaranda Hotel in Bauchi, the returning officer for the state, Hassan Ahmed Grema, declared that despite being the sole aspirant in the election, Kashim polled a total of 655 votes out of the 656 accredited delegates, with one invalid vote.

According to Grema, “By the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the PDP, I hereby declare Barrister Kashim Ibrahim as the winner of the PDP gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Jandor wins Lagos PDP governorship ticket

The Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called ‘Jandor’, won the PDP governorship primary election to emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2023 elections in Lagos State.

Jandor defeated Dakova Kolawole after having 679 votes out of 709 available votes.

Kolawole could only manage 20 votes while 10 votes were declared void.

Emmanuel Ogidi, Chairman of the electoral committee, announced the result and congratulated the aspirants.

Jandor, in his speech, promised to unite members of the PDP in the state.

Mohammed Abacha emerges winner of Kano PDP gubernatorial primaries

Mohammed Abacha, a son of late military dictator, Sani Abacha, has emerged winner of the PDP governorship primary election in Kano.

The returning officer, Barrister Amina Garba, declared Mr Abacha winner after polling 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes.

The chairman the electoral committee, Mohammed Jamu, said their primaries was legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, police and State Security Service operatives.

The election was supervised by six INEC officials, including the Deputy Director in charge of Election and Party Monitoring at INEC headquarters, Hauwa Hassan; state Admin Secretary, Garba Lawal; Head of Legal Department, Suleiman Alkali; Head of Electoral Operations, Sule Yaro; Head of ICT/Voter Registration, Ocheka Edwin and; Head of Finance and Admin, Hassan Dalhatu.

While the primaries that produced Mr Abacha was conducted at the state party headquarters located at Lugard Avenue, Kano, another parallel primaries held at the Sani Abacha Youth Center, also in the state capital.