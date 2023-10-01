Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, daughter of Hon. Emmanuel Godson Odiniya, a Abuja-based Kogi politician, has won the All Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and will be going home with N120,000,000 and other prizes.

Ilebaye was born on May 9, 2001 in Lokoja, Kogi State, and hails from the Igala tribe of Olamaboro local government area of the state.

She had her secondary school education at the Federal Government Girls’ College, Kabba.

Ilebaye has a degree in Criminology and Security Studies from Salem University, Lokoja.

During her childhood, she starred in popular movie productions like “Papa Ajasco” by Wale Adenuga Productions.

Ilebaye is a professional fashion model and entrepreneur who contested contested in BBNaija Season 7 “Level Up” but was evicted after three weeks.

The youngest housemate in the BBN All-Stars edition, she is the CEO of O.I. Clothing, an emerging fashion brand in Nigeria.