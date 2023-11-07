Me Cure Industries set to list on Nigerian Exchange main board

Pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals manufacturing company, Me Cure Industries Limited, says it will list 4 billion Ordinary Shares (4,000,000,000) on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) by Introduction at N2.96 per share.

This will become another major listing for NGX in the pharmaceuticals industry as the company will add N11.84 billion to the market capitalisation of the Exchange upon its addition to the Main Board.

For more than a decade, the Mecure Industries Plc has tapped into the power of new technology and innovation to advance the practice of medicine.

MeCure pioneered the development of novel products based on advances in technology and launched the pharmaceutical industry’s first tablet in a capsule formulation called Liquitab Floatcap. Today, as a leading healthcare company serving millions of patients, MeCure continues to be an entrepreneurial, technology‐driven enterprise dedicated to helping people fight everyday illness.

With MeCure listing on the Exchange, NGX further reinforces itself as a platform of choice for corporates looking to raise capital. Already, the Exchange has secured listings from VFD Group, Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) and Africa Plus Partners in 2023.

NGX continues to strengthen its value proposition for corporates to consider the Nigerian capital market for their fundraising needs, reinventing itself and maintaining advocacy with policymakers and regulators to make listing in the public markets attractive.