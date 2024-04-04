Connect with us

MBN Project Brings Made By Nigerians Fair to Kaduna Food Festival
Published

1 hour ago

The Made by Nigerians Project (MBN), dedicated to promoting and empowering homegrown brands, is excited to announce the Made By Nigerians Fair at the upcoming Kaduna Food Festival.

The festival takes place from April 12th to 14th at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna. This three-day celebration of Northern Nigeria’s rich heritage and cuisine promises an immersive experience for thousands of attendees. Expect 200+ exciting pop-up stalls, over 50 enticing restaurants, masterclasses led by food experts, stimulating competitions, and a captivating showcase of Arewa culture.

MBN’s Chief Product Officer, Ms. Chidimma Okoli, expressed her excitement about the collaborative effort with the Kaduna Food Festival, emphasizing its potential to elevate Arewa brands. In her words, “This partnership with the Kaduna Food Festival perfectly embodies MBN’s mission. Together, we’ll create an unforgettable experience showcasing the best local businesses and a delicious culinary adventure. This collaboration follows the recent launch of the MBN Marketplace.”

The MBN Fair looks forward to welcoming attendees and cultivating connections that empower Nigerian entrepreneurs and enrich our economy. MBN invites vendors, media partners, and the public to support home-grown brands and join the fair!

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

