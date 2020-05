Adebayo Obajemu

Figures obtained from the Debt Management Office showed that the Nigerian Treasury Bills auctioned for the month of May was oversubscribed by N131.72bn.

A total of N33.84bn was offered which cuts across 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors. Total subscription of N165.56 billion was recorded, implying an over subscription of N131.72 billion.

A total of N4.38bn was offered on the 91-day; N12.92bn for the 182-day tenor, and N16.54bn was offered on the 364-day tenor respectively.