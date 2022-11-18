Market sheds N19bn as NGX-ASI falls by 0.08%

The equity market on Thursday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index declined by 0.08% to settle at 44,011.22 points from the previous close of 44,046.94 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.08% to close at N23.972 trillion from the previous close of N23.991 trillion, thereby shedding N19 billion.

An aggregate of 97.7 million units of shares were traded in 2,980 deals, valued at N847.9 million.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 13 equities appreciated in their share prices against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UNILEVER led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N11.00 from the previous close of N10.00.

STANBIC IBCT, University Press, Sovereign Trust Insurance and Royal Exchange among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.09%, 8.93%, 8.33% and 6.85% respectively.

Percentage Losers

GUINNESS led other price decliners as its shed 9.97% of its share price to close at N60.50 from the previous close of N67.20.

SCOA and ABC Transport among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.79% and 8.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 8 million units of its shares in 137 deals, valued at N68.7 million.

Sterling Bank traded about 7 million units of its shares in 44 deals, valued at about N10 million.

GTCO traded about 7 million units of its shares in 288 deals, valued at N134 million.