Market plunges by 0.24% as 22 stocks shed weight

Nigerian stock market on Monday plunged by 0.24% as 22 stocks shed weight, led by Sovereign Trust Insurance.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.24% to close at 67,037.93 points from the previous close of 67,200.69 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.24% to close at N36.830 trillion from the previous close of N36.920 trillion, thereby shedding N90 billion.

An aggregate of 216 million units of shares were traded in 5,965 deals, valued at N3.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Royal Exchange led other gainers with 8.51% growth each to close at N0.51 and from the previous close of N0.47

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance and NASCON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 6.96% and 5.45% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Sovereign Trust Insurance and STANBIC led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N0.36 and N72.00 respectively.

Okomu Oil and Oando among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.96% and 9.24% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 32.6 million units of its shares in 365 deals, valued at N579million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 29 million units of its shares in 219 deals, valued at N238 million.

Dangote Sugar traded about 10.6 million units of its shares in 486 deals, valued at N658 million.