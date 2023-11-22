Market grows by 0.08% on price appreciation in 45 stocks

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note, driven by price appreciation in 45 stocks, consisting seven banking stocks and other penny stocks.

The All Share Index grew by 0.08% to close at 71,066.64 points from the previous close of 71,008.70 points.

The Market Capitalisation rose by 0.08% to close at N39.082 trillion from the previous close of N39.051 trillion, thereby gaining N31 billion.

An aggregate of 491 million units of shares were traded in 6,549 deals, valued at N3.22 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 45 equities appreciated in their share prices against 8 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

LEARNAFRICA and MECURE led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.08 and N6.93 from the previous close of N2.80 and N6.30 espectively.

Northern Nigerian Flourmill and CADBURY among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.90% and 9.78% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Champion Breweries led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N3.24 from the previous close of N3.60.

OANDO and International Breweries among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 3.72% and 2.17% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Unity Bank traded about 75 million units of its shares in 375 deals, valued at about N105 million.

Universal Insurance traded about 61 million units of its shares in 55 deals, valued at N14.97 million.

Mutual Benefits traded about 47 million units of its shares in 76 deals, valued at about N46.6 million.