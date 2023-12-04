Many killed as air force jets 'mistakenly bombs Kaduna villages'

Many villagers are feared killed in Kaduna following a bomb allegedly dropped by a Nigerian Air Force jet during a Maulud celebration.

The incident, reports said, happened in Tudun Biri, a community within Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Though details of the incident remain sketchy, preliminary reports indicate that about 30 people died during the incident on Sunday, around 9:00 pm.

A residence, Mallam jabir, @Mallam_jabeer, said not less than 120 persons were killed.

“Yesterday night, over 120 innocent villagers were mistakenly bombed at tabarau village close to the Nigerian airforce here in kaduna,” he wrote. “According to the villagers, the villagers were doing maulid when the incident occurred.”

https://x.com/Mallam_jabeer/status/1731611528346951907?s=20

When contacted for comment, Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner of the State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, did not provide casualty figures, stating that the government would address the media in a press conference at the Government House.

“We will address the press at Government House on the situation because there would be a security meeting later. So, let’s meet by 10 am,” he said.

NAF has also yet to speak on the incident as of press time.