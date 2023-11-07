The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has expressed readiness to leverage technology to improve efficiency and unlock the cross-border value chain.

The Association’s president Otunba Francis Meshioye made this known during a press briefing held yesterday to herald the 8th Edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME) and the 9th Edition of the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM) billed to hold on November 21-23 in Lagos.

Meshioye said: “This event serves as a pivotal platform for embracing technology to produce our own goods, support sustainable development, and ensure we are not reliant on developed nations.

“We must also remain committed to utilising locally sourced raw materials and leveraging essential support services, including financing and logistics, to drive our manufacturing endeavours and propel us into a prosperous and sustainable future.”

Also the director general, Raw Material Research Development Council, RMRDC, Hussaini Doko Ibrahim expressed its council’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s competitiveness in raw materials and product development.