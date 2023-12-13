Man reportedly commits suicide after losing N2.5m to betting

Onoh Chukwuma, a Facebook user on Tuesday reportedly took his own life by ingesting an insecticide allegedly for losing N2.5m to betting.

Onoh had on his Facebook wall posted a message saying that it was his last day on earth and that he was going to end his life.

At the time, he had already consumed the insecticide before making the announcement.

In his post, he thanked some individuals, saying, “Today is my last day on earth! I’m going to meet my maker. Thank you Chima Anyaso, Ikukuoma Abia, Kelvin Jombo Onumah, Ekwueme Ohafia, and my friends. My spirit is with you all.”

Upon learning of his distress, friends rushed Onoh to Madonna Hospital, Umuahia.

However, despite the efforts of doctors to resuscitate him, he did not survive.

It was gathered that Onoh had allegedly lost N2.5m to betting and could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

A friend, sharing the news of his demise, expressed heartbreak, recounting the futile attempts by medical professionals to revive him.

Another Facebook user questioned the deceased’s decision, mentioning that Onoh had N1m and borrowed N1.5m to play a bet that failed, leading to his tragic end due to shame from debtors.

A Facebook user, Ibeako Esther Chisom, wrote, “Onoh Chukwuma Richard, I am heartbroken. I watched the doctors and nurses giving you pressure to see if you can come back but all proved abortive and your pause dropped as the doctor confirmed you dead right in front of me and other of your friends.

“Onoh Chukwuma Richard, you really cut down the plans God has for you by taking your life by yourself. Sleep on. I am heartbroken.”