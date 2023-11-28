Man nabbed with locally-made pistols in Lagos

Solomon Ogunnike, a 24-year-old-man has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, Ketu Division for being in possession of three locally made single-barrel pistols wrapped in a brown cloth.

The arrest was made when the officers were carrying out a stop-and-search routine in the area.

This was disclosed on the X handle (formerly Twitter) of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday, November 28.

The tweet read, “While on stop and search duty at Y Junction, Ketu on November 27, 2023, officers of Ketu Division found in possession of one Solomon Ogunnike ‘m’ aged 24 three locally made single barrel pistols wrapped in a brown cloth. The suspect has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing”.