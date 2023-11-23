Man gets teenage daughter pregnant, buys her drugs for abortion in Ogun

Ganiyu Aikore, a father in Ogun State, has allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old daughter in the Mokola Isale Tapa area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Aikore, upon discovering that her daughter has become pregnant, approached a nearby pharmaceutical store to buy what was suspected to be abortion pills.

However, the daughter, suspecting that her father was about to terminate the pregnancy, informed other concerned residents in the area with whom she approached the chairman of the community about the incident.

Omolola Odutola, the state Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident, said Aikore was suspected to have had carnal knowledge of his daughter, adding that the pregnancy was precisely 23 weeks.

“We have arrested him. He was suspected to have been sexually involved with his teenage daughter for a very long time. The pregnancy is 23 weeks. We are conducting further investigation,” she said.