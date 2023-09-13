Man, 40, in police net for killing two for ritual in Bauchi

A 40-year old man, Ibrahim Umar, has been arrested for allegedly killing two casual workers in Taranka village, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, for ritual purposes.

Umar, a resident of Dankunkuru village, Ungogo LGA of Kano State, was said to have come to Taranka village for charcoal business, and in the course of his stay, the two persons went missing.

Residents of the village were said to have suspected Umar as being responsible for their disappearance.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists in the state on Tuesday.

According to Wakil, the suspect was promptly arrested by police operatives when they received the report of the incident.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Auwal Muhammad, condemned the gruesome killing of the two casual workers and appealed for calm and warned the people of the state to desist from the act of posting unverified stories on social media which could cause chaos in the society assuring that justice will take its course.

“On 10th September, 2023, at about 9.58am, one Adamu Mohammed, male (57) of Taranka village Gamawa LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Gamawa Divisional Police Headquarters, that about one month ago, one Kabiru Idi, male (36) and Bato Ali, male (18) both of the same address were missing.

“One Ibrahim Umar, male (40) of Dankunkuru village Ungogo LGA Kano State, who came to the said Taranka village for charcoal business was suspected to have perfected the abduction and disappearance of the aforementioned persons.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were quickly drafted to the scene and eventually arrested the suspect.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have killed and buried the two casual workers in a shallow grave around the outskirts of the town, consequently, the requisite coroner’s form was filled and the bodies were exhumed from the said grave for discreet Investigation. These bodies were established to be those of the missing persons and are certified death by a medical practitioner.

“Thereafter, the command handed over the corpses to the relatives for burial according to their respective religious rites. Investigation further uncovered, the accused killed the two persons in a bid to make ritual money out of their dead bodies,” he said.

Wakil further stated that a search at the house of the suspect led to the discovery of human blood.

“During a search at the suspect’s residence, one rubber gallon containing liquid substances suspected to be human blood was recovered from the accused residence.

“Investigation is still in progress to uncover the mystery behind the accused’s cruel act,” he said.

The command’s spokesman said that the police boss condoled with the family of the victims praying that God will give them strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, has described the act as ferocious and inimical to the law governing our dear country and warned Bauchi State indigenes that such acts under his stewardship will not be tolerated.

“He explicitly condemned the ruthless and gruesome killing of the two innocent and very hardworking citizens of the state and assured of his resoluteness and commitment to ensure that justice takes its course in this matter.

“While assuring that the general public will continue to be updated as the Investigation unfolds, we would like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards. It is pertinent now more than ever that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible.

“Community leaders, elders and authoritative persons should also ensure to keep an eye on happenings within their environment and ensure the needed intervention before situations degenerate.”