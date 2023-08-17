Makinde advocates five-year single tenure for president, governors

Seyi Makinde, Oyo State governor has advocated the adoption of a five-year single tenure for the president, governors and legislators.

This he said, will check the problems associated with the quest for a second term in office.

Makinde made the call at the retreat of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held at Maja Avenue, Jericho, Ibadan.

He admonished Nigerians, particularly those in leadership positions to brace up for the task of rebuilding the country in line with the vision of the founding fathers.

Makinde said it had become imperative for Nigerians to come together to rebuild the nation and reposition it on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

He added that the task of rebuilding the country remains the duty of Nigerians and should not be left for external actors.

Duelling on the aptness of the theme of the retreat, “Going from Strength to Strength,” Makinde posited that the theme was in tandem with where Nigeria was supposed to be as a nation.

According to him, the call for rebuilding the nation should reawaken the consciousness of every Nigerian of the exigency of having a prosperous and egalitarian country with strong and efficient institutions of governance.

He said there is still a role for every Nigerian to play to ensure that all and sundry collectively make life better in the country despite the difficult and very challenging times in the nation.

He emphasised on the power of consistent prayers and urged Christians not to relent in praying for the leaders and restoration of the nation’s glory.