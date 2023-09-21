The Management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has explained that the narrative that Dr. Michael Umoh, one of its house officers, died after working for 72-hours non-stop is false.

The management noted that while it understands that the family of Dr. Umoh is presently mourning the death of their beloved son and requested the foreclosure of any media engagement regarding the death of their son, the management needs to make clarifications regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a press statement entitled: “Re: Reported outrage as LUTH doctor dies after 72 hours non-stop shift”, the management explained that the record from the Neurosurgery unit shows that the last time late Umoh was on call was the 13th and 14th September 2023.

“He was not on call on the 15th, 16th and 17th (the day he died), contrary to the insinuations on social media. He was at home with his parents on the 16th and 17th of September,” the management said.

“The attention of LUTH Management has been brought to the news going around the social media and other media outlets regarding the death of a house officer in LUTH.

“Dr. Umoh died on Sunday 17th September 2023 while in church with his parents. The management was informed, and the death was later confirmed by one of the Consultants in his unit (Neurosurgery).

“Before this time, he was on call on the 7th and 8th of September, 2023. This shows that Dr Umoh was on call for a total number of 4 days in September 2023.

“A delegation from LUTH visited the family on Wednesday 20th September 2023, to commiserate with the family and to get more details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The parents gave the details of what they thought must have contributed to his death but pleaded that the wish of the family is respected and that the narrative is not for public consumption. However, the family is saddened by the misinformation regarding the death of their beloved son on social media and other media outlets.

“Dr. Umoh was a hardworking and diligent house officer and a very promising young man. He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace, and may the Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”