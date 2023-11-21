LP senators fume over nomination of minority leaders by Akpabio

There was a rowdy session in the senate on Tuesday as senators of the Labour Party slammed Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, following his announcement of two minority leaders.

Recall that the seats of the Senate Minority Leader and Minority Whip became vacant after Court of Appeal sacked the former occupants, Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North) and Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central) respectively.

The appellate court nullified the election of Mwadkwon and ordered a rerun while Nwokocha was removed and Augustine Akobundu of the PDP declared as the authentic winner of the February 25 election in the senatorial district.

The PDP senators last week held a meeting at the National Assembly complex Abuja on the replacement for the principal positions of Senate Minority Leader and Minority Whip.

Senator Garba Maidoki (PDP, Bauchi), who briefed journalists after the closed door meeting, had said the opposition lawmakers settled for North Central geo political zone to produce the Minority Leader.

During Tuesday’s plenary, Akpabio announced the duo of Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) as minority leader and Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West) as minority whip.

The Senate President said the new minority leaders had the majority supports of their colleagues in the opposition.

He said 41 minority senators signed the document endorsing Moro as minority leader while 30 backed Ngwu for minority whip seat.

However, the announcement did not sit well with other parties in the minority caucus especially the Labour Party.

Raising a point of order, Senator Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu North), protested the absence of his party in the minority leadership, describing the arrangement as injustice against other minority parties.

“How can the PDP took three minority leadership seats? This is unfair, unjust and unacceptable,” he said.

The Senate thereafter degenerated into a rowdy session with LP lawmakers rejecting the exclusion of their party in the minority leadership.

Amid the uproar, Senator Tony Nwoyi (LP, Anambra North) accused Akpabio of picking minority leaders for the opposition parties.

“How can you be chosing minority leaders for us? Are we your slaves?” Nwoyi tackled the Senate President.

Lawmakers from the ruling party made frantic efforts to pacify their colleagues from LP, some of whom approached Akpabio for consultation.

After about 15 minutes of rowdy session, the Senate President addressed the opposition lawmakers and dismissed the claim of his interfering in the affairs of the opposition.

Akpabio said he only announced the names forwarded to him by the opposition caucus and that it would be unfair not to respect the voice of the majority.

He, therefore, urged the opposition caucus to always put their house in order before forwarding any name to him.

He said, “All we need to produce a leader is a simple majority. What’s the reason for not agreeing with the position of the majority?

“41 minority senators signed for Abah Moro and 30 signed for Osita Ngwu. They have the majority. It will be unfair for me not to announce them after getting majority of support. My job is not to work with individual opinion but with majority of position.”

Efforts by Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi) to convince Akpabio to stay action on the seat of the minority whip failed as the Senate President ruled him out of order.

Aliero explained that the opposition caucus resolved that Abba Moro should be the minority leader but had yet to decide on the position of the minority whip.

But Akpabio referred him to Senate Standing Rule 52(6), which says it shall be out of order for any senator to speak on any issue that has already been decided.