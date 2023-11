Muhammed Danasabe, the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, has died.

He died in the early hours of Friday at a Lokoja hospital during a brief illness, barely 24 hours after the governorship election in the state.

According to a family source, the deceased will be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim Cemetery after Juma’at prayer.

He’s survived by his mother, wife and children.