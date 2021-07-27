Adebayo Obajemu

Livestock Feeds on Monday published its Second Quarter result for the period ended 30 June 2021 on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group. The result shows impressive growth in the company’s top line and bottom line figures.

Livestock Feeds reported a turnover of N7 billion, up by 42.32% from N4.92 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 258.21% to N337.921 million from N94.337 million reported in Q2 2020.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company increased significantly to 11 kobo from the EPS of 3 kobo achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N2.16, the P.E ratio of Livestock Feeds stands at 19.18x with earnings yield of 5.21