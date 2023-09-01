Premier league side, Liverpool have reportedly rejected a colossal £150m bid for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, but the Saudi Pro League side are not giving up their pursuit.

Al Ittihad have not ruled out going back in with an improved offer despite an initial bid of £100m – rising to £150m – being turned down earlier on Deadline Day.

Sky Sports News quoted a source to have said that Al Ittihad are prepared to go to £200m.

Liverpool are still adamant Salah is not for sale, but Sky Sports News understands the Saudi club are getting encouragement in “certain quarters” a deal can still be done.

Asked about the prospect of Salah leaving on Friday, Jurgen Klopp said: “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot [sell Salah]. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

The Premier League’s transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday night, but Saudi Pro League clubs can make signings for almost another week with their transfer window closing on September 7, Sky Sports News reports.

Al Ittihad are willing to pay Salah £1.5m per week and are hoping to test his commitment to Liverpool, despite his agent Ramy Abbas ruling out a move earlier this month.

The club and the Saudi Pro League are aware Liverpool will refuse to budge on their stance that the Egypt forward is not for sale.