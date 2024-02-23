Connect with us

Liverpool face Sparta, West Ham get Freiburg in Europa League round of 16 draw: Full list
Published

2 hours ago

on

English side, Liverpool will face Czech Republic outfit, Sparta Prague, while West Ham got German outfit, Freiburg in the round of 16 for the 2023/24 Europa League.

Liverpool, three times winners, were drawn to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 on Friday, while unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen will take on Azeris Qarabag.

Liverpool will be strong favourites to reach the quarter-finals as they bid for a quadruple in the German’s final season before stepping down as manager.

The first leg will be played in the Czech capital on March 7, with Anfield hosting the return game a week later.

Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, are unbeaten in 32 matches in all competitions this season, and will again face Qarabag, having already seen off the Azeri champions twice in the group stage.

Also renewing acquaintances will be last year’s Europa Conference League winners West Ham and Freiburg, after David Moyes’ side’s brace of victories against the Bundesliga club in Group A.

Seven-time European champions AC Milan continue their bid to win a maiden Europa League title against Slavia Prague after their knock-out round play-off win over Rennes.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, losing finalists in 2022, take on Portuguese Primeira Liga pace-setters Benfica, still chasing a first European trophy since 1962.

Premier League club Brighton continue their first ever European adventure at last season’s runners-up Roma.

Full Draw

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Liverpool (ENG)

Marseille (FRA) v Villarreal (ESP)

Roma (ITA) v Brighton (ENG)

Benfica (POR) v Rangers (SCO)

Freiburg (GER) v West Ham (ENG)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Atalanta (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

Qarabag (AZE) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

— First legs to be played on March 7, second legs to be played on March 14

