Food and drug regulator, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has notified the Nigerian public of the ban of Sheesha Beauty Cream and Dona White Extra Whitening Lotion by the European Union (EU).

NAFDAC in a statement on Friday, announced that the products were tested against European standards and did not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation.

The agency noted that the products contain mercury which when accumulated in the body can damage the kidneys, brain, nervous system, affect reproduction and the unborn child.

As a result, a ban on the import of the products have been placed by some regulatory and public authorities in the EU.

NAFDAC noted that although these products are not in their database, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the above-mentioned product.

It advised that the product’s authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked and that members of the public in possession of the product should discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

NAFDAC called on healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of adverse reaction, substandard and falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.