List of winners of APC tickets for 2023 gubernatorial election

The country’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday, held its governorship primary election.

Candidates have so far emerged in 18 states of the federation, while others are awaited.

Here is some list of winners so far:

Nasiru Idris, Kebbi State.

Uche Nnaji, Enugu State

Tonye Cole, Rivers State

Uba Sani, Kaduna State

Ikechi Emenike, Abia State

Nentawe Yilwada, Plateau State

Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa (incumbent)

Babagana Zulum, Borno (incumbent)

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun (incumbent)

Bello Matawalle, Zamfara (incumbent)

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara (incumbent)

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe (incumbent)

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe (incumbent)

Dikko Umar Radda, Katsina State

Umar Namadi, Jigawa State

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Kano State.