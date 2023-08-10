Lioness forward, James banned for stamping Super Falcons Alozie

England Lioness forward, Lauren James, has been banned for two matches by the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

James was given a red card for stamping on Alozie in England’s penalty win over Nigeria on Monday.

James who is among the stars of the tournament and a key player of coach Sarina Weigman’s team was sent off in the last-16 clash after she stylishly stamped on her colleague during the football match, Daily Mail reports.

James pressed Alozie’s back down and stamped her when the Nigerian player was lying on the ground after a challenge in the 87th minute of the game which ended in penalty play.

After consulting the video assistant referee over the foul play, James was shown a red card having initially been given a yellow. Red card offences would lead to a one-game ban, but FIFA has the capacity to extend the suspension if they see fit.

FIFA disciplinary committee exercised their right and handed out three-game bans for violent conduct but James has escaped a punishment that would have ruled her out of the rest of the tournament.