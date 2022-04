Service of songs for Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper who died on Tuesday, March 15, 2021, holds today in Lagos.

The event which holds at the Trinity House, Trinity Avenue, by Water Corporation Drive, off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, officially kicks off at 5pm today, Friday.

Oniline participants can join via Facebook, YouTube, or Zoom.

Also join the live Instagram pageĀ