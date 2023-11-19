Kenbis Technical Services and Teknoconsult Engineering Management were on Thursday, presented with the “Bronze Medal” and “$3,000” worth of LG products in the HVAC Design Award for the Middle East and Africa Region at the award ceremony in Lagos.

The award, organized by the Society of Air-Conditioning and Refrigerating Engineers of Korea (SAREK) HVAC Design Award Committee and sponsored by LG Electronics, aims to provide a fair, ethical, and competitive platform to highlight, incentivize, and advocate good HVAC designs and bring subsidiary consultants with different experience levels and diverse disciplines across Asian countries, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The award provides an impressive platform for HVAC designers, consultants, and companies to express the value of optimised and efficient HVAC design, categorized by four key elements: Needs, Approach, Benefit and Differentiation. The end point of the designs should be to understand the needs and pain points of the end-user business, suggest appropriate solutions that add value through distinctive quantitative benefits, and, ultimately, realise satisfaction for HVAC customers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Joonkyu Song, General Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics West African Operation, said the accolade is a testament to their unwavering dedication, creative problem-solving, and ability to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology into HVAC systems.

According to Jim, their impact extends beyond the confines of buildings, influencing our broader commitment to energy efficiency and environmental consciousness.

“Let us applaud our HVAC consultants Kenbis Technical Services and Teknoconsult Engineering Management for their outstanding contribution, which has not only attracted the Bronze Award but has set a benchmark for excellence in the industry. We continue to hope for more successes to inspire us all to strive for innovation and sustainability at every level of our endeavour”, he said.

“We are very fortunate to have received two bronze awards out of the lot, said Mr. Vinoth Sankar, Commercial Air Conditioner Assistant Manager. This is the first time the Africa region is participating, and the consultants gave it their all. “With the three thousand dollars’ worth of products, they can choose whichever product they want, and it will be delivered to them”.

In his acceptance speech, MD/CEO Technokonsult Engineering & Management Consultants Ltd., Engr. Shehu Mukaila Yusuf, expressed gratitude for the honour, pledging his allegiance to the company and ensuring more businesses and collaboration with other consultants to fly the flag of LG. On his part, Engr. Femi Fasasi, the MD/CEO of Kenbis Technical Services, was elated about the award and spoke about the past and current projects embarked upon with LG products used in all.

LG Air Conditioning Technologies is a leading player in the global HVAC market. With a robust commercial HVAC system lineup that includes the award-winning VRF Multi V™ series, both ducted and duct-free indoor units, Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) options, and leading-edge controls, LG offers the convenience and flexibility to design a complete end-to-end HVAC system solution that’s best suited for your next project.

Earning the AHRI Performance Award for a fifth consecutive year is a testament to the quality, performance, and reliability built into every LG HVAC solution. A total of 55 LG HVAC solutions across six categories passed AHRI’s stringent evaluation process, marking the third year in a row that all products submitted by LG have done so. The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, Unitary Small Heat Pumps, Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps, and Room Fan Coil Units. For more information about LG Air Solution, kindly visit https://www.lg.com/africa/business/air-solution