Bamidele Bamike

LG Electronics (LG) was recently recognized by Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the Performance Award for the third straight year, with all 73 tested models passing the performance evaluation.

The Performance Award is regarded to be an accolade that is difficult to accomplish as all products from each category randomly selected by AHRI must pass the performance test for three consecutive years. LG received this award for the first time in 2017 after passing the test each year since 2015.

From 2017 to 2019, a total of 73 models of LG’s air conditioning systems representing seven product categories were tested and passed the evaluation They include Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Packaged Terminal Air-Conditioner (PTAC), Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), Unitary Small Air-Conditioner Equipment (VMAC), Unitary Small Heat Pump Equipment (VMHP), Water–Cooled Water–Chilling and Heat Pump Water–Heating Packages Using the Vapor Compression Cycle (WCCL), and Air-Cooled Water-Chilling Packages (ACCL).

AHRI randomly selects a minimum of 20 percent of all products from each category for annual testing. The institute then sends test samples to Intertek, a leading standard certification authority and an independent third-party laboratory accredited by AHRI, to verify whether the products perform in accordance with the specifications.

AHRI, a trade association founded in 1953, represents manufacturers of HVACR and water heating equipment around the globe with more than 350 member companies. The association is well-known for conducting a stringent performance evaluation, instilling consumer confidence.

Among the award-winning products, Multi V is LG’s flagship large-capacity outdoor unit. Its Ultimate Inverter Compressor, originally developed by LG, enables advanced performance and energy efficiency, making the product stand out in the commercial air-conditioning market. It exhibits excellent heating performance under extreme conditions of minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), which explains its popularity especially in North America where temperature drops to a very low level in winter.

Multi V S, a flagship small-and-medium-capacity unit, is for residence use. A single outdoor unit can be connected to up to 16 indoor units, which makes it suitable for even large residential areas. Indoor units are provided in various types from a wall-mounted configuration, a ceiling cassette to a duct-type so that customers can make choices they want.

PTAC, another certified product, is a single, self-contained unit frequently used at hotels. LG’s PTAC units boast exceptional durability, applied with special coating technology aimed to prevent corrosion of heat exchanger.

LG’s footprint in the North American air conditioning market has been growing for 11 consecutive years based on the company’s outstanding technology competence. As of last year, sales of LG’s Air Solution Business Unit more than doubled compared to five years ago.

“LG, as a total HVAC & energy solutions provider enriching nature and human life, will further strengthen competitiveness in the global market based on advanced performance and distinctive technology,” said Lee Kam-gyu, Executive Vice President of Air Solution Business Unit at LG’s Home Appliance and Air Solution.