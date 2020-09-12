Bamidele Bamike

LG Electronics (LG) presented a new consumer experience at IFA 2020, which is unlike any previous IFA show. LG CTO Dr. I.P. Park took to the stage in hologram form to talk about Life’s Good from Home, the company’s vision for the future. LG’s future vision maximizes three core home values of care, convenience and entertainment.

“These unprecedented times have made us more uncertain about the future,” remarked Dr. Park. “LG believes this presents a unique opportunity to make real change in the world by realizing a new potential for the home. As a leading lifestyle innovator, we’ve doubled-down on our commitment to developing new and improved products and services that provide a good life for consumers the world over.”

LG’s AI platform, LG ThinQ, continues to evolve and innovate to create new services, solutions and business models to lead change. “LG ThinQ is the beating heart of our life-enriching innovative experiences,” Dr. Park said when demonstrating how the updated LG ThinQ app delivers a user-centric experience that extends from customer support to purchasing supplies. Using the app, the AI-based Proactive Customer Care (PCC) can analyze and report back the operational status of appliances and even provide maintenance or repair advice.

LG has spearheaded innovation that transcends the home, investing in wide-ranging technologies as it pursues improving everyday life. LG’s CLOi line of robots can provide a safe, socially distant way to deliver services in restaurants and hospitals and since July 2020 LG CLOi ServeBots have been deployed in commercial locations throughout Korea. As a pioneer in robotics, LG has set its sights on expanding the robot ecosystem through its CLOi platform, focusing on automated driving, situation analysis, and movement control by reducing the time it takes to develop cutting edge products, a driving force for the industry’s growth. Dr. Park highlighted how CLOi 2.0 could serve as an efficient substitute for human interaction, compatible with the open source Robot Operating System (ROS) 2.

LG is also developing technology for remote healthcare management as part of its digital transformation efforts. “Through AI, we can easily and more precisely monitor the health of consumers 24/7,” said Dr. Park. “Recently in Korea we successfully administered a pilot project with Seoul National University in using AI to improve the monitoring and care of patients with chronic conditions.”

Dr. Kim Kyung-ho, executive vice president of the LG’s Business Solutions Europe, followed Dr. Park on stage to introduce LG ThinQ Home. An actual living space and complete home solution in the South Korean city of Pangyo known as Korea’s Silicon Valley, ThinQ Home is a real demonstration of LG’s Life’s Good from Home vision as the ideal future residence designed to deliver a safer, more convenient lifestyle through the company’s latest appliances and IT technologies.

In Korea, the flesh and blood Dr. Park guided the IFA audience through LG ThinQ Home and demonstrated Home Concierge, a smart mirror that allows easy and complete home control by monitoring appliances and home energy usage through a state-of-the-art energy panel. Connected to the home’s electric car charging station, the high-tech panel lets homeowners charge and monitor their electric car remotely.

In addition to its holographic media event, LG’s videos illustrate its vision for accelerating everyday innovation, one featuring a special guest appearance by K-pop star Henry Lau touring the LG ThinQ Home. This video and more can be enjoyed on the LG Global YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/GlobalLG) while LG’s virtual exhibition (http://Exhibition.LG.com) provides a vivid experience of LG’s innovative products and services at IFA 2020.