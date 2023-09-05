LG GL-B221ALLB Refrigerator offering quality and larger storage capacity

Bamidele Bamike

Consumers can upgrade their kitchen with the LG GL-B221ALLB 210L Single Door Refrigerator, designed to keep their food fresh and organized. With a capacity of 210 litres, this refrigerator offers ample space to store groceries and beverages for your household. The advanced cooling technology ensures uniform cooling throughout the fridge, preserving the freshness of your food for longer.

The smart inverter compressor provides energy efficiency, saving you money on electricity bills. The single door design features multiple shelves, a vegetable box, and door racks for convenient storage options. The sleek and stylish exterior adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Experience superior cooling performance and modern convenience with the LG GL-B221ALLB 210L Single Door Refrigerator.

We have prepared this review so that you can easily differentiate and select the ideal LG Refrigerator that is you will suitable for your needs and your budget. You will not miss out on the latest technology, and know exactly which key features you are most interested in.

GL-B221ALLB – 210Litre 1-Door Refrigerator with Larger Capacity

One of the most advanced of our top picks among the LG single-door refrigerators is this elegant model. Though has a simplistic design, it does include some interesting features such as a larger capacity, a smart inverter Compressor, a fast-freezing zone, a cool and fresh zone, key lock, among others.

Reasons to Buy LG-B221ALLB

Large Capacity

Thanks to high-density insulation technology, LG can create more usable space with the same exterior size. You can store more and enjoy more with LG’s refrigerator.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Excess moisture from food evaporates and then condenses on the lattice instead of puddling around your food, thus maintaining the right balance of moisture in the box.

Convertible box

The Convertible box provides approximately 15.9 litres of storage. A big veggie box saves your trips to the market.

Semi Auto Defrost

Just press the defrosting button! Then the defrosting starts. You will find a clean refrigerator after 2 hours. It’s hassle-free to remove ice from the inside of the refrigerator.

Tempered Glass Shelves

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold heavy items up to 150kg.

Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart inverter compressors are designed to give unmatched performance, great savings, super silent operation, and stabilizer-free operation.

Stabilizer Free Operation (135V~290V)

One unique feature is the stabilizer-free operation on LG refrigerators, and as the name suggests, refrigerators with stabilizer-free operation features save you from spending extra money on buying a separate stabilizer for your refrigerator. This is made possible by the special type of compressors. Refrigerators with this feature will protect your appliance from fluctuations. The compressor in LG refrigerators has a better energy efficiency ratio, consumes less power, can operate at voltages as low as 135V and as high as 290V and eliminates the need for a stabilizer. Having a reliable stabilizer-free operation can substantially reduce the chances of damage due to voltage fluctuation.

Warranty

A close monitoring of day-to-day market activities on why consumers buy a particular refrigerator has shown that the warranty period is a strong factor. Backed with a 10-year warranty on the compressor in its refrigerator segment, LG Electronics appears to have become a consumer delight in the African market as a result of the durability of most of its products.

From LG PR Dept.