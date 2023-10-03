LG Electronics storms Street Foodz Naija Season 4

Press release

LG Electronics is making its debut at Street Foodz Naija season 4, Nigeria’s foremost docu-reality cooking contest series that showcases the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies.

Unveiling the new season at a media parley held at The Ark Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director of Maxima Media Group and Co-founder of Foodbay TV, said this season 4 is going to be explosive. “This season will provide a variety of events, so we have a lot in store for both the audience and the contestants. In Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, there will be street food festivals for GenZ’s who enjoy eating.

Emphasizing on the unique theme for this season, which aims to foster a deeper connection within Nigeria, Ogundoro said; “Authentic Nigerian street food has the potential to attract foreign investments and promote food tourism, which is poised to become the next big thing in Nigeria. Street food transcends boundaries, and as a reality TV show, we aspire to promote tourism by celebrating the vibrant culture of our cuisine. Similar to the global impact of Afrobeat and Nollywood, our food culture holds the potential to redefine our national identity and storytelling. We are already taking steps to showcase our culinary treasures on international platforms,”

Speaking on the grand prize for the competition, Ogundoro revealed that the winner will walk away with an astounding cash prize of N10 million. This sum will be disbursed in stages to facilitate the growth of their businesses. “In addition, our sponsor, LG Electronics, will provide them with essential appliances to aid in their business operations.”

Ahead of the fourth season, consumer electronics giant, LG Electronics is making its debut on the show. Speaking at the event, the Marketing Manager, LG Electronics, Mr. Paul Mba, said LG has consistently delivered products that enhance the cooking experience. By partnering with Foodbay TV on this year’s contest, LG will showcase its range of kitchen appliances and demonstrate how they can elevate the art of cooking to new heights.

“Cooking is an art that allows individuals to express their unique tastes and styles. By encouraging aspiring chefs and home cooks to participate in this contest, LG would inspire them to push their boundaries, experiment with new flavors, and create culinary masterpieces”, he said.

He continued by saying, LG’s involvement in such an event would not only promote the joy of cooking but also raise awareness about the importance of nutrition, sustainability, and responsible food practices. LG’s promotion of a cooking contest is a natural extension of its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer engagement. By showcasing its kitchen appliances, inspiring creativity, fostering community, and contributing to society, it is another way of emphasizing LG’s resolve of not just deliver exceptional products but also enrich lives.

The fourth season of Street Foodz Naija is scheduled to run from September to December, with the charismatic VJ Adams taking on the role of the official host. This season promises to be a spectacular journey of culinary excellence, entrepreneurship, and cultural celebration.

Paul MBA, Marketing Manager, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations speaking during the panel session at the Street Foodz Naija Season 4 held in Lagos recently.