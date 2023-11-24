Let me breathe, Tems demands as rapper reveals she charges $500k per verse

Singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has demanded to allowed to breathe after Tochukwu Ojogwu, a Nigerian rapper professionally known as Odumodublvck, disclose that she charges $500,000 per verse.

The rapper had shared the purported figure during a question-and-answer session with fans via X on Friday.

During the chat, a user asked him whether Tems would be featured on the deluxe edition of his album, ‘Eziokwu’

“Hope Tems is on the deluxe,” the user asked.

Responding to the user, he said he can’t afford a Tems’ feature because Tems charges $500,000 per verse.

Odumodublvck replied, “1 verse from Tems na 500k USD. Even Hushpuppi leg go first shake before e tremble.”

Tems responded to the tweet, asking for a breathing space.

She wrote, “Excuse me? LET TEMS BREATHE”.