Lesotho coach optimistic about getting getting good result against Eagles

Leslie Notsi, coach of Lesotho has expressed optimism that his team will get good result when they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers game in Uyo today, Thursday.

Nigeria host Lesotho in their first game of the qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, with the Super Eagles.

Notsi, 59, while being aware of the superiority of the Nigerian team, hopes to see something positive from his team.

“Our expectation is to have a tough match and we are taking this opportunity as a young football nation to get the exposure experience. We have young and talented players who are eager to learn and grow so we are here to honour the fixture with a competitive mindset,” he said.

“Most of the players we have are from our developmental teams and I must also give credit to our league which has enabled us national team coaches to pick easily. We are coming here to take the opportunity of playing one of the best teams on the continent.

“We know the support will be there, and we will see how we perform under tremendous pressure because I think that will be a sign of how we have improved. We know it’s going to be tough but we will play our best.”

Lesotho arrived in Uyo on Tuesday ahead of the game and had a training session on Wednesday at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Crocodiles have neither qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations nor the FIFA World Cup in their history.

Other teams in Group C for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in USA/Canada/Mexico are South Africa, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Benin Republic.