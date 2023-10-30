Nigeria’s foremost constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze, is dead.

Nwabueze, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one-time Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, died at the age of 94.

His death was confirmed by Arinze Nzeli, President General of Atani Town Union, who reported that Professor Nwabueze breathed his last in his Lagos residence on Sunday around 4 pm.

The legal luminary had been battling illness for some time prior to his passing. Afam Ogene, the Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, also sent a text message confirming the incident.

Professor Ben Nwabueze, hailing from Atani in Anambra State, was widely respected for his contributions to constitutional law in Nigeria. His passing marks the end of an era in the legal world, and his legacy will undoubtedly be remembered by many.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing on to celestial glory of our patriarch, Professor B. O. Nwabueze SAN, NNOM, CON, pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Oduah Afo-na-isagba of Atani, Anambra State, on Sunday October 29, 2023 aged 94.

He lived an exemplary life of consequence.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Eni Nwabueze, MD”