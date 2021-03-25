OBINNA EZUGWU

South Africa’s largest online broker, CMTrading, says it has opened up an office in Lagos, Nigeria, and is inviting partners and people in the Capital Markets industry to discover its online platform and Partners Programme.

The move the company said, is part of its efforts towards expanding footprint further afield into Africa.

The company said it will be offering trading, seminars, webinars and trading education via their online platform, www.cmtrading.com, while providing “precious opportunities for Business Referrers (BRs) to earn passive income by referring traders to the CMTrading platform via their partner website, www.cmtradingpartners.com.”

In a statement by Kerry Oliver, media and information at The Lime Envelope, On Behalf Of CMTrading, the company said it has made great strides in providing South Africans and other countries around the world with an effective trading platform and proven methodologies that make trading a viable earning option. And their expansion into Nigeria is a positive step in growing their footprint throughout Africa.

Commenting on the move, Daniel Kibel, Chairman and Co-Founder of CMTrading said, “In a time when so many people are looking for new opportunities, we want to drive awareness that there are innovative ways of generating income through forex and Contract for Differences (CFD) referrals and trading in a market that is performing surprisingly well at the moment. Becoming a BR and earning a passive income requires no financial investment. Now, when for many, finances are limited, this is an invaluable opportunity.

“The opening of our Nigerian office is an exciting step for our business. The Nigerian market is poised to become a highly successful trading and partnership space and we aim to educate the population on all the incredible openings that exist to earn extra income.”

The company said anyone interested in finding out more about making referral income by becoming a BR can contact CMTrading to learn about the lucrative Partner Programme and online trading opportunities CMTrading has to offer.

To start your journey with CM Trading as a Business Referrer, visit www.cmtradingpartners.com. And to find out more about trading online, visit www.cmtrading.com.