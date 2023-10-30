Leader removed amid Rivers Assembly crisis over plot to impeach Gov Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday, removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

This is as a new wave of crisis has enveloped the Assembly over plot to impeach Sim Fubara, the state governor.

The governor stormed the Assembly Complex while House members fled for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.

A protest immediately broke out outside the Complex with supporters of the governors resisting his planned impeachment.

The development occurred hours after thugs set the Assembly Complex ablaze on Sunday night.

A rift between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister have been brewing for days.