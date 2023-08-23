Michelle Alozie, Super Falcons defender, has noted that contrary to reports, Lauren James, England women’s forward only issued an apology on social media after a stamp on her at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

James, who plays club football for Chelsea, was shown a red card in the 87th minute following a VAR check for a stamp on Alozie in England’s 4-2 penalty win against Nigeria in the round of 16.

After the game, James issued an apology on her Twitter account and was handed a two-game ban by FIFA.

Speaking on Channels TV Sports Tonight, on Tuesday, Alozie said James only apologized on social media.

“No, she didn’t reach out to me; the apology was on Twitter and Instagram,” she said.

Alozie who plays for Houston Dash in the United States, noted that her reaction to the challenge from James was because she was on a yellow and didn’t want to risk a red card.

“I think it was kind of funny how it all came about. After the game, obviously, I was really upset and wasn’t really looking at my phone. So, some of my teammates were like, ‘Michelle, you have to see this photo of you; maybe it would make you smile a little bit’ because I was kind of upset.

“My reaction was because I was on a yellow card, and I didn’t want to react so I don’t get evicted from the game. I just knew after her actions I didn’t have to do much.”