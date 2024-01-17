Lagos warns residents against consuming ‘poisonous’ plantain chips

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LSCPA), has warned consumers of ‘plantain chips’ to be wary of any unwholesome practices in the processing of the plantains for sale.

The agency gave the warning in response to a viral report on social media where the author claimed to have witnessed a woman melt polythene, also known as rubber or nylons, into the hot oil used for frying plantain for sale to harden the chips.

According to a statement posted on the official X handle of the Lagos State Government late Tuesday, LASCOPA urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing plantain chips to avoid health implications.

The statement read, “A statement issued by the Agency today stated that the advice was necessary given the viral online picture posted by an eye witness showing a “plantain chips” seller allegedly adding Polythene known as “Rubber” into the hot vegetable oil used for frying the plantain.

“LASCOPA expresses deep concern about the health implications this may have on consumers.

“In light of this alarming discovery, the agency, therefore, advised all consumers to exercise caution and be vigilant about where they purchase their plantain chips in order not to ignorantly expose themselves to any harmful substances or preventable food poisoning.

“The Agency is presently investigating this discovery and will take appropriate actions to protect consumers and hold accountable those responsible for the dangerous practice.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are urged to assist in calling the attention of appropriate government agencies including LASCOPA to all unfriendly and unlawful practices among sellers of consumable items that can put the health of consumers at risk.

“LASCOPA is located at No 2B, Soji Adepegba Close off Allen Avenue Ikeja with Annex offices situated within Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Bariga LCDA, Ikorodu Local Government and Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA.

“The Agency can also be contacted via email at lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng or lasgcopa@gmail.com or through the following phone numbers: 08124993885, 09064323154, and 08092509777.”

